LIVE STREAMS EVERY WEEKEND!
Check out my latest music and upcoming events! Including unheard musice from Chronic Records Vol. 2
Check out my latest music and upcoming events! Including unheard musice from Chronic Records Vol. 2
I uncovered my passion for music since the first time i heard a beat!!!!
I have made and produced orginal music since the early 2000's.
I find inspiration all around me. I try to make my music representative of myself and my generation. I love the places that most people don't give a second glance.
Sign up to hear upcoming shows, albums, and events.
Check out this great video
Stream music and playlists with SoundCloud and wow your visitors with your tunes.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.